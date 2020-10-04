MISSING: York-Poquoson deputies searching for man in need of medical assistance

Deputies believe Richard Bateman, 51, is in need of medical assistance due to a pre-existing medical condition. Investigators think he's run out of medication.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help in locating a man who has been missing since Sunday.

No one has seen Richard Bateman, 51, since April 5. Deputies say he went missing from the 1000 block of Dryden Lane in York County. He was last seen on Sunday driving a red 2000 Yamaha motorcycle.

Investigators describe him as 6’0 tall and approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Mr. Bateman is believed to be in need of medical assistance due to a pre-existing medical condition and investigators believe that he has run out of his medication.