NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A mistrial has been declared in the federal case against a Congressional candidate.

Shaun Brown was on trial, facing allegations of fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office said she stole money from the USDA's Summer Food Service Program back in 2012.

Following a day of deliberations, the jury came back failing to reach a unanimous verdict. One juror reportedly wanted to acquit, while the others believed Brown was guilty.

Brown is currently running as an Independent in the Second District against incumbent Republican Scott Taylor and Democrat Elaine Luria. It was recently revealed campaign staff for Taylor collected signatures to ensure Brown made it onto the November ballot.

A new trial has been scheduled for October 9.

