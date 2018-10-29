WILLIAMSBURG, VA. (WVEC) — Changes could soon be coming to Colonial Williamsburg's Merchant Square district.

Colonial Williamsburg wants to turn a parking lot off North Henry Street into a pedestrian and family-friendly festival marketplace called Goodwin Square.

The goal behind the transformation is to enhance an already vibrant, multi-use driven, flourishing Williamsburg town center that is an ever-growing magnet for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Part of the transformation includes a fountain, benches, and a huge video screen. There are currently 48 parking spaces. Eight spaces will be retained once the square is built.

Ashlin Jones is the manager at Ocean Palm, a small boutique in Merchant's Square. Jones said UPS drivers have already said if they can't find a parking spot, they'll leave, and try again the next day.

“People who will now come here will see more stores, so it could help us,” Jones said. “But having delivery drivers leave and come another day can hurt us.”

Reggie Akdogan is the owner of The Precious Gem. He said losing 40 parking spaces in front of his business won't do them any good, especially because there's already a lack of parking spaces in the area.

Akdogan doesn't believe Colonial Williamsburg took the time to get input from the business owners.

“I don't think it will benefit the area,” Akdogan said. “People will watch the big screen and other things, but they won't shop at other shops and that wasn't taken into consideration.”

There is no set date for construction. Plans still need to be approved through the City of Williamsburg.

Vice President of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, Jeffrey Duncan, said the best case would probably be an end of January for construction to begin.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC