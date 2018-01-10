GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- — It's a hot topic in Gloucester County and the reaction is mixed about school uniforms, and if students should wear them.

Gloucester County Public School officials are getting feedback about the current student dress code.

They recently sent out an online survey gauging parents’ thoughts on the policy, if they should modify it, or move towards uniforms.

More than 600 people filled out the survey. School officials said right now about half of the people who filled out the survey are for uniforms; the other half are against.

The next step is to put together a committee to revisit the dress code policy and then present proposals to the school board this spring.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC