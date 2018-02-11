VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Fika Coffee Shop owner Kathleen McReynolds said at first she thought it was just a minor accident

"Then I stepped out of the car and saw his truck was literally inside my camper, and I was devastated," she said. "I put so much into that."

McReynolds said a car in front of her hit a deer on Princess Anne Road Thursday. She slammed on her brakes to avoid a crash, but the truck behind her couldn't stop before crushing the coffee shop.

"I just couldn't believe it, everything inside was totally smashed," she said.

She's been serving coffee at Little Creek Base, schools, festivals and other events for almost a year now.

"The camper, as heartbreaking as it was, can be replaced, but our lives can't, so that's how I'm feeling," she said. "I'm just very thankful."

McReynolds said her only goal now is to get back up and running as quickly as possible. She had coffee commitments booked all throughout the holiday season and said she'd hate to let those people down.

However, as she waits on the insurance claim and looks for another camper, she's said she's stunned by the messages she's getting.

"I had no idea how many people cared about this and it's been super humbling to see all of that," McReynolds said. "I think our community is amazing and it's just blown me away by the support I've received."

She is not accepting donations or offers to replace supplies, but she asks for the community to stop by and grab a cup of coffee when there's a new FIKA truck sometime in the future.

"When I'm back up and running come see me and come talk to me. That would mean the most to me," she said. "We'll figure out the rest and everything else will fall into place."

McReynolds added she'll be posting about the journey to find a build a new coffee camper on her Instagram page until she's ready to serve coffee again.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC