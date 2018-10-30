HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) — If you have a smartphone, chances are you don’t need an alarm clock, a watch, a camera, or even a TV. Now, smartphones are starting to replace credit cards and cash.

Christopher Newport University Economics Chair, Gyan Pradhan said in recent years mobile payments have increased in popularity because it’s convenient.

“One of the main reasons why I think these electronic payments have really picked up because it’s really convenient and in economics, we call that reducing the transaction cost. If you move away from this paper system checks they have to be cleared. It’s much easier and much more convenient and faster and quicker to do this thing electronically,” said Pradhan.

Apple pay, Venmo and Google Wallet are a few mobile payment apps that allow you to pay for things by flashing your phone.

Katherine Storrs said she only ever carries her debit card and ID in her wallet, she never has any cash. She said initially she didn’t trust mobile payments, but then she was introduced to Apple Pay.

“I was at Panera, actually I lost my debit card the day before and was hungry and they do take Apple Pay. I honestly didn’t trust it at first but its proven itself to be a reliable source to pay with. I think in the future, it may even make debit cards obsolete,” Storrs.

According to a study by strategy and research firm Javelin, mobile payments are expected to grow in the United States from $180 billion in 2016 to $410.5 Billion by 2020. In 2016 25 percent of US smartphone users made a mobile payment once in 30 days. That was up from 12 percent in 2014.

13News Now posed the question to CNU Economics Chair Gyan Pradhan, with the increase of mobile paying, could the dollar be dying? Pradhan said the idea of a cashless society is not a new concept.

“We have to obviously acknowledge that there’s been a huge expansion in the way people are using these electronic payments,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan said there are three main reasons in the US that mobile payments will not completely eliminate cash, it’s expensive to do so, and security concerns and privacy concerns.

“Security concerns are huge right now because how many times have we heard about these unauthorized hackers getting into a bank account. Even though the financial institutions are continually working to prevent this sort of thing and fraud, it’s not easy to do,” said Pradhan.

He also said because mobile payments keep a list of your purchases some people may be less willing.

“When you use your phone or your smart card or whatever to make purchases people are going to know what you buy. So, your buying habits become sort of public and the government has access to it,” said Pradhan.

Pradhan does agree that we will see an increase in mobile payments in the US but he said a cashless society may be too far off in the future to predict.

“We are going to continue to see the increase and proliferation of electronic payment and even e-money. It’s sort of unreasonable that we are going to move to a cashless society within the next 5 to 10 years. I think it’s going to take much longer,” said Pradhan.

