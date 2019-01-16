HAMPTON, Va. — Big bad Monster Jam is headed to Hampton this weekend!

Twelve-feet tall, ten-thousand-pound machines will be ripping and smashing their way through the Hampton Coliseum's custom-designed track full of obstacles.

The event is Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m., and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $15.

The family-friendly event will feature recognizable trucks like Grave Digger and Nitro Menace.

The drivers will put their trucks through Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills, and Racing competitions.

A pre-show Pit Party is also available for fans from 10:30 a.m. to noon on January 19 and 20. Anyone 2 years or older require a ticket.

