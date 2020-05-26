x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

local

Monument will honor U.S. Navy's retired F-14 Tomcat fighter

The F-14 became a symbol of America’s air superiority and was later retired from the U.S. Navy.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A monument honoring the F-14 Tomcat fighter jet will be installed on Virginia Beach's oceanfront.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the monument will remember the plane as well as those who gave their lives flying it and those who built and sustained the aircraft.

The F-14 became a symbol of America’s air superiority and was later retired from the U.S. Navy. An early success of the aircraft was in 1981. That's when two F-14 pilots protecting U.S. ships shot down Libyan planes in the Mediterranean Sea.

Actor Tom Cruise later played the role of an F-14 pilot in the movie “Top Gun.”

The monument will be a four-sided granite obelisk. Panels will show different images of the plane in action along with descriptions of its service and those who maintained the jets.

A panel will honor 68 people who died flying the planes.

RELATED: Boom and Shake: People in Hampton Roads heard and/or felt it. So, what was it?

RELATED: 'Air Power Over Hampton Roads' air show postponed for two years

RELATED: USS Laboon lieutenant gives New York a virtual tour of destroyer

RELATED: Braithwaite confirmed to be 77th Secretary of the Navy