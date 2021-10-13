Hello, Moon: Barry Art Museum set to host exciting installation

While it isn't the actual moon, “Luke Jerram: Museum of the Moon" is a 23-foot rendering of the Earth's only natural satellite based on NASA imaging.

From Oct.15 through Oct.17, the moon will be hanging brightly next to the Barry Art Museum and on the campus of Old Dominion University.

It was created by Jerram, a British artist, and has been viewed by over 10 million people in 30 countries. The view is complemented with music by award-winning composer Dan Jones.

In addition to being able to view the sculpture, people who come to observe the installation can also enjoy a festival from 5-8 p.m. on those days filled with live performances, vendors, STEM activities, lectures to educate the public on the importance of science and readings.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this stellar installation by world-renowned artist Luke Jerram. After such an unpredictable year-and-a-half, we hope that the awe and wonder of the moon will unite us all and inspire everyone who visits,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, the interim executive director of the Barry Art Museum.

The traveling exhibit will follow the theme of an installation that is currently on view for free at the Barry Art Museum through Dec. 1, “Waxing & Waning: A Companion Exhibition to Museum of the Moon."