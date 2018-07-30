CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WVEC) — The mother of a Delaware man who died after a tractor trailer plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel said the man's brother was feet away when it happened.

Police said Jervone Hall, 32, was driving on the southbound side of the CBBT July 27 when he got into an crash involving a minivan. Hall's passenger, Christopher Fenner, 29, also died.

"He had a heart of gold. He really did. He had a heart of gold," said Hall’s mother, Tyann Collick, who spoke to 13News Now from Delaware by phone.

Collick said the crash is hitting Hall’s brother especially hard. He was driving just vehicles behind him when it happened.

"At the time, he did not know what happened,” said Collick.

Later, he would try to call Hall’s phone, but there was no answer. He called his boss to put out a locator on the truck's GPS. It said the truck was still in the area of the crash.

“My son fell to his knees and said, 'Oh my God. That's my brother who went off the bridge,’" Collick told 13News Now. "I'm still looking for answers."

Hall leaves behind another brother, a twin. His passenger, Fenner, was set to be married to his fiancée in weeks.

"This is just so upsetting because there are so many tragedies that's happening on there, and nobody is doing anything about it,” said Collick.

A spokesman for the CBBT said at the time of the wreck, there was a speed reduction to 35 MPH in place. It went into effect an hour before the crash.

Police have not confirmed that speed was a factor in the wreck. Hall and Fenner were transporting processed chicken products for Rennie Hunt Incorporated. A man who answered the business’ phone refused to comment.

The section of damaged guardrail still was being replaced Monday, and the investigation is expected to take weeks as police wait on medical examiner and lab reports.

