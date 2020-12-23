The fire was reported at a home in the Cy-Fair area early Wednesday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother and several children lost their home near Jersey Village in an early-morning fire, firefighters said.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the 6400 block of Pinewood Trace around 4 a.m. Wednesday. They found heavy flames shooting from the garage area of the home. The fire spread to the rest of the home’s roof.

No injuries were reported, but officials said a woman, her 18-year-old son along with 10 other children were displaced.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To help the family, tap here.