YORKTOWN, Va. — A Suffolk man died following a four-vehicle accident in York County, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened around 8:46 a.m. Monday at the intersection of northbound Route 17 and Lakeside Drive.

Investigators said the accident happened when a Hyundai Sonata stopped at a green light to allow a York-Poquoson Sheriff's vehicle to pass because it had its emergency lights activated.

State Police said 66-year-old Gordon Buttles was on a motorcycle and did not stop, hitting the Sonata from behind and ejecting Buttles.

Behind Buttles was a Hyundai Elantra which did stop. But then that vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford F-150, forcing the Elantra to pin Buttles under the Sonata.

Buttles was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The accident remains under investigation.

