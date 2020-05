A man had to be rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and sedan crashed on Portsmouth Boulevard.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are working to learn what led up to a crash that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday where they say a dirt bike and sedan crashed.

The driver of the sedan wasn't injured and stayed at the scene, but the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.