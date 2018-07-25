NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- — Hollywood came to Hampton Roads.

Superstar and local talent were in Newport News shooting a film that raises awareness about an issue plaguing this country, the opioid addiction.

The movie is called Jacqueline and Jilly, a film by Victoria Rowell. Rowell is known for her roles in Dumb and Dumber, Eve's Bayou and the television series, Diagnosis Murder.

The movie is about an African-American family, a husband and a wife whose daughter is on track to be an Olympic equestrian. The daughter falls off her horse one day and accidentally becomes addicted to pain medicine.

Rowell said she created this movie to resonate with families.

According to the World Health Organization, 2-million people in the United States are addicted to prescription opioids.

“We have to talk about addiction in our community,” Rowell said.

Also starring in the movie is Daphne Maxwell Reid, best known for her role as Aunt Vivan in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Richard Brooks is also starring in the film. Brooks is best known for his roles on Law & Order and Being Mary Jane.

He's also been working with Rowell on the television series, “The Rich and The Ruthless.”

Brooks believes this film is going to help with that discussion about opioid addiction.

“It doesn't matter your economic status it can affect you and we normally don't discover it until it's too late,” Brooks said.

The film is expected to be out in the fall on the streaming service, Urban Movie Channel.

