Multi-vehicle crash shuts down stretch of I-464 in Chesapeake

State police say the crash involved several dump trucks and other vehicles. Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-464 were closed.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — State police are working to figure out what caused a crash that involved several vehicles and shut down a portion of I-464 Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to the scene just before 9:45 a.m. Police say "several dump trucks and other vehicles" were involved. The crash forced police to shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-464.

Traffic is being rerouted to Military Highway.

Right now, there’s about 2 miles of backup on I-464 SB pic.twitter.com/CeetboESuI — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) March 9, 2021

Authorities haven't released many details on the incident, including if anyone was hurt. They're at the scene currently investigating.