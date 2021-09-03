Multi-vehicle crash shuts down stretch of I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — State police are working to figure out what caused a crash that involved several vehicles and shut down a portion of I-464 Tuesday morning.
Troopers were called to the scene just before 9:45 a.m. Police say "several dump trucks and other vehicles" were involved. The crash forced police to shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-464.
Traffic is being rerouted to Military Highway.
Authorities haven't released many details on the incident, including if anyone was hurt. They're at the scene currently investigating.
This is a developing story.