64-year-old woman hit by car in Franklin

A 68-year-old driver hit the woman while she was crossing the roadway. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

FRANKLIN, Va. — A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Franklin on Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said troopers were called around 8:34 a.m. to investigate an accident involving a pedestrian on College Drive next to Paul D Camp Community College to Armory Drive.

Police said 68-year-old Phillip Rose was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze down Armory Drive near the intersection of College Drive.

Rose entered the intersection at a green light when he hit a 64-year-old woman crossing the roadway.

The woman, Sharon Urquhart, was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.