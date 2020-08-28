64-year-old woman hit by car in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. — A pedestrian is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Franklin on Friday morning.
Virginia State Police said troopers were called around 8:34 a.m. to investigate an accident involving a pedestrian on College Drive next to Paul D Camp Community College to Armory Drive.
Police said 68-year-old Phillip Rose was driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze down Armory Drive near the intersection of College Drive.
Rose entered the intersection at a green light when he hit a 64-year-old woman crossing the roadway.
The woman, Sharon Urquhart, was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The accident is still under investigation. Police said no charges have been placed at this time.