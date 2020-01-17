'AIR' a one-stop-shop for Norfolk homeowners

It’s called the Norfolk Address Information Resource, or AIR for short.
It is your one-stop-shop for anything and everything related to your property.
The city just updated the website to make it even easier to use.
When you type in your address or any address in the city, you get all the basics: a picture, property value, and square footage.
It gives you access to data from multiple public records, showing you things like your trash pick-up schedule, schools in your district, the closest library and park, and a civic section listing your polling precinct and your state and federal legislators.