1 hospitalized after Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Chesapeake Friday afternoon.

The fire department said someone inside the home, located in the 3200 block of Dunworken Drive, called that their kitchen was on fire at around 2 p.m. That's in the Western Branch part of the city.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived; however, the house has extensive fire and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

One person was taken to the hospital. The fire department did not provide an update on their injuries. The Red Cross will be assisting the family.