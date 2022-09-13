1 hospitalized after mobile home fire in Chesapeake

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but the family was able to escape with the help of Chesapeake police.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a mobile home fire in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., firefighters got a call that a backyard shed was on fire and quickly spreading towards a mobile home in the 2700 block of Ike Street. That's in the Portlock section of the city.

The home was occupied at the time of the fire, but the family was able to escape with the help of Chesapeake police.

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, but the structure suffered extensive fire and smoke damage, according to fire officials.