CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A man was shot and killed in his home early morning Sunday, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 3400 block of Bernies Court S for an injured person.

Arriving officers found a man who had been shot. The man died on scene and a second man, who had also been shot, was taken to an area hospital.

A third man, Tevin Smith, 25, fled the home on foot, police said.

Smith is a person of interest and is now in custody.

Officers said the shooting incident is domestic related and the relationship between all three males is still being investigated.

If anyone has information call 757-382-6161 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

