1 sent to hospital after house fire in Chesapeake

The fire happened at a residence in the 3700 block of Hardwick Terrace, which is in the Western Branch section of the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a house caught on fire in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Hardwick Terrace around 12:38 p.m. after being notified of a house fire.

After arriving, they used several hose lines to put out the flames. With help from Suffolk and Portsmouth firefighters, the fire was under control at 1:16 p.m.

The family that lives in the home will have to stay elsewhere due to the extent of the damage at this time.