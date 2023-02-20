1 sent to hospital after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation after a house caught on fire in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Hardwick Terrace around 12:38 p.m. after being notified of a house fire.
After arriving, they used several hose lines to put out the flames. With help from Suffolk and Portsmouth firefighters, the fire was under control at 1:16 p.m.
The family that lives in the home will have to stay elsewhere due to the extent of the damage at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.