12-year-old girl missing from Chesapeake, could be traveling to Norfolk on foot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aubree Weinschel was last seen Monday near the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue in Chesapeake. Police say that was around 8:27 p.m.

We're told she may be traveling on foot toward Norfolk.

Aubree is approximately 5'2" and 150lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, sweatpants, blue Crocs and a necklace with her name on it.

According to the police department, Aubree has high functioning autism and requires medication.