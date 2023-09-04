12-year-old girl missing from Chesapeake, could be traveling to Norfolk on foot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police need the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Aubree Weinschel was last seen Monday near the 100 block of Commonwealth Avenue in Chesapeake. Police say that was around 8:27 p.m.
We're told she may be traveling on foot toward Norfolk.
Aubree is approximately 5'2" and 150lbs with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, sweatpants, blue Crocs and a necklace with her name on it.
According to the police department, Aubree has high functioning autism and requires medication.
If anybody has seen Aubree Weinschel or has any information about where she is, please call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161, 911 or the Crime Line.