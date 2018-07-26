CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A 15-year-old was shot when a suspect tried to rob him Wednesday night.

Around 2 p.m., officials were called to the 1200 block of Military Highway for a gunshot victim. On the scene, a 15-year-old boy said he was walking down Paramount Avenue when he was approached by a man.

The suspect told the boy to "run his pockets." When the suspect learned the victim didn't have anything he shot him in the foot. The suspect ran east down Paramount Avenue.

According to the victim, the suspect was in his 20's wearing a black shirt and cargo pants.

The 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but he is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the situation.

