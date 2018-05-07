CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) -- A boy died Sunday from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Saturday, PIO Leo Kosinski said.

Police identified him as 15-year-old James Januska Jr. of Chesapeake.

Around 6:13 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Mount Pleasant Road to a motorcycle-car crash, a news release said.

A car was traveling eastbound while a motorcycle was traveling westbound, when the car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, Kosinski said.

Both motorcycle riders were thrown from the bike and suffered serious injuries as a result of the impact.

A man was driving the motorcycle along with Januska.

The Januska died at the hospital Sunday, Kosinski said.

The driver of the car, a woman, was not hurt.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Criminal charges could be pending depending on the outcome of the investigation, Kosinski said.

