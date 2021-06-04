16-year-old boy injured after getting shot near I-664, Gum Road area in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police said they found a 16-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of Trappers Run Tuesday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy was left hurt Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in a residential area located between Interstate 664 and Gum Road.

The Chesapeake Police Department said it got a call on Tuesday, April 6 just after 2:30 p.m. about a person who was injured in the 3000 block of Trappers Run.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old hurt with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Chesapeake police said there is currently no information regarding any possible suspects. The shooting is under investigation at this time.