16-year-old boy injured after getting shot near I-664, Gum Road area in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy was left hurt Tuesday afternoon after he was shot in a residential area located between Interstate 664 and Gum Road.
The Chesapeake Police Department said it got a call on Tuesday, April 6 just after 2:30 p.m. about a person who was injured in the 3000 block of Trappers Run.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old hurt with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
Chesapeake police said there is currently no information regarding any possible suspects. The shooting is under investigation at this time.
If anyone has information that can help with the police investigation, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.