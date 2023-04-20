x
Chesapeake

2 boys okay after being hit by car while playing in Chesapeake

According to police, a group of children was playing outside when some of them decided to lie on the ground.
Credit: robsonphoto - stock.adobe.com
White dotted line on city asphalt road background.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two boys are okay after being hit by a car while playing in Chesapeake Thursday evening.

Chesapeake police said it happened just after 4:15 p.m. in Kingsbridge Apartments. That's in the Great Bridge section of the city.

According to police, several children were playing outside when some of them decided to lie on the ground. A driver didn't see the children as she pulled forward to exit a parking spot.

CPD said the driver was driving at a slow speed when she accidentally hit the two children in the road.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg. A 6-year-old boy was treated by medics on the scene for minor injuries.

Police said the driver isn't facing any charges and video footage corroborated the above details. 

