2 boys okay after being hit by car while playing in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two boys are okay after being hit by a car while playing in Chesapeake Thursday evening.

Chesapeake police said it happened just after 4:15 p.m. in Kingsbridge Apartments. That's in the Great Bridge section of the city.

According to police, several children were playing outside when some of them decided to lie on the ground. A driver didn't see the children as she pulled forward to exit a parking spot.

CPD said the driver was driving at a slow speed when she accidentally hit the two children in the road.

An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a suspected broken leg. A 6-year-old boy was treated by medics on the scene for minor injuries.