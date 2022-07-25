2 displaced after Chesapeake apartment fire

The fire happened in the 2900 block of Fireside Road just before 5 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are displaced after a Chesapeake apartment fire Monday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., crews responded to the 2900 block of Fireside Road just before 5 p.m. That's in the South Norfolk section of the city.

At the scene, firefighters saw a two-story apartment building with fire showing from the exterior. Fire officials said the fire was extinguished before making its way inside the building.

CFD said there was significant damage to the outside of the building. Two people are displaced and the Red Cross was contacted to help.