CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are dead after they were pulled from a house fire Thursday morning, Chesapeake Fire Department officials said.

Three pets also died in the fire.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, a fire official said.

Fire crews arrived around 5:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Baugher Avenue.

Fire officials said in a tweet that heavy smoke could be seen on arrival.

Crews pulled the two people from a bedroom in the house, a fire official said.

Neighbors say they heard several explosions at the home leading up to the fire.

