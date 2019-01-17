CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are dead after they were pulled from a house fire Thursday morning, Chesapeake Fire Department officials said.
Three pets also died in the fire.
Both were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, a fire official said.
Fire crews arrived around 5:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Baugher Avenue.
PHOTOS: 2 people, 3 pets dead after house fire
Fire officials said in a tweet that heavy smoke could be seen on arrival.
Crews pulled the two people from a bedroom in the house, a fire official said.
Neighbors say they heard several explosions at the home leading up to the fire.
