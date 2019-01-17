CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people are dead after they were pulled from a house fire Thursday morning, Chesapeake Fire Department officials said.

Four dogs also died in the fire.

Firefighters received the call at 5:25 a.m. in the 1000 block of Baugher Avenue in the Deep Creek section, Capt. Steve Bradley said in a news release.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames visible from the home.

A neighbor told firefighters that the residents might still be inside.

Crews quickly entered the home through a bedroom window and found two adults unresponsive.

They were pulled from the home to a safe location, Bradley said.

They were treated by medics and taken to Chesapeake Regional Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, he said.

Investigators from the Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office are on scene looking into the cause of the fire.

Next-door neighbor David Parrish told 13News Now he heard explosive sounds before he saw the fire. He and another neighbor tried saving the man and woman inside the burning bedroom.

Parrish said, “he worked on motorcycles, Harley-Davidson and stuff like that. So, we really hit it off and try to take care of each other as neighbors.”

Now he's working on dealing with the loss of his friend, “We saw them on the stretchers and stuff." Parrish said, "I don’t see how anybody would’ve survived that.”

Bradley said despite reports of an explosion, there are currently no indications that this incident is natural gas related.

Gas crews were inspecting the home and shut the gas to it. A spokesperson for Columbia Gas tells 13News Now that this is standard. She said there are no signs their facilities played a role in this fire so far and their thoughts are with the family and friends.

The victims' names will be provided once next of kin have been notified.

Just down the road from today's house fire, there was a house explosion that happened in October.

