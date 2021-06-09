Police: 3 Chesapeake men dead after small plane crashes in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA, USA — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Sept. 6, 2021.
Aviation officials are investigating a small plane crash that killed three men from Hampton Roads in West Virginia Sunday.
West Virginia State Police said they responded Sunday, Sept. 26 before 2 p.m. to a plane that went down in Fayette County.
According to officials, the aircraft, a Beech C23 landed near Opossum Creek, located in the Lansing area.
Officers said Nick Fletcher, 38, Michael Taphouse, 36, and Wesley Farley, 39, all from Chesapeake, were involved in the crash. They died there.
Police have not released any other information at this time.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration (NTSB) are currently working on the investigation, according to state police.
