3 displaced, 1 hurt after fire in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it got the call just before 11:20 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people were displaced, and one was sent to the hospital after a fire in Chesapeake Saturday just before noon, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

The fire happened at a residence in the 800 block of Parapet Road in the Camelot section of the city. The person who was taken to the hospital is expected to recover, the department said.

CFD received the call for the fire just before 11:20 a.m., and Engine Company 8 arrived within minutes and found smoke coming from the back of the building, the department said.

Firefighters used hoses to contain the fire.

The fire was marked under control at 11:40 a.m., according to the department.