CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake firefighters battled an apartment fire that injured 5 people Tuesday evening.

The fire was called into Emergency Communications at 6:24 p.m., and crews were on the scene 3 minutes later. The fire was in an apartment in the 1100 block of Rodgers Street.

The fire was under control 15 minutes after crews arrived, and the fire was completely extinguished at 7:15 p.m.

According to officials, 2 children and 2 adults were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A 5th person was treated on the scene. All are expected to be okay.

The Red Cross is assisting with lodging arrangements.

The fire was caused by an unattended pan left on the stove.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC