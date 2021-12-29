6 people displaced after apartment damaged by fire in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it happened at Marina Point Apartments.

Two adults and six children were displaced after an apartment in Chesapeake caught on fire on Wednesday.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it happened at Marina Point Apartments, located on Canal Drive in the Deep Creek section of the city. The fire was reported around 12:15 p.m.

It took fire teams about five minutes to get to the building.

At the scene, firefighters found flames coming from two second-floor windows. According to the fire department, crews entered the apartment with hose lines and got the fire under control at 12:30 p.m.

The apartment was heavily damaged, and three other units were affected by smoke and water.

Because of working smoke detectors, everyone was able to safely evacuate before firefighters got there. No one was hurt.