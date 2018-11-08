CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Unfortunately, stealing is a daily occurrence at many 7-Eleven stores. However, one local manager is taking matters into his own hands by videotaping the thieves with his phone and posting the videos on Facebook.

“I just hate how much money we are losing, and it’s just not us, it’s every single store that’s losing money,” said Malik Akhtar.

Akhtar manages a 7-Eleven in Chesapeake. He said at least three or four times a day, customers are caught stuffing merchandise into their pockets.

“It’s more adults and it’s not like they are broke or something, it’s more just like it’s a habit for them,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar decided to begin using his own cell phone camera to record these thieves. Then, instead of calling the police, he ridicules them, demanding they give the stolen merchandise back. Eventually, he posts the video on the store’s Facebook page for all to see.

“I actually want to expose those people so other store managers actually know,” said Akhtar. “People actually gave me a positive response, ‘oh we know this guy’, so now you know what they are up to, it's just like awareness for other people to watch out.”

Akhtar said it’s also nice to embarrass these criminals, so hopefully, they don’t do it again.

Akhtar said most thefts include beer, candy bars and energy drinks, which may not seem like much, but it adds up. One time he confronted a customer with $90 of merchandise tucked away.

“Everybody whose store he is walking into is losing money because of him being there and I’m sure he did not spend a penny in there,” said Akhtar.

He said the videos may seem humorous, but theft is a serious matter, and he’ll do whatever it takes to stop it.

