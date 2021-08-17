9 people displaced after house fire in Great Bridge section of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters said a house located in the 800 block of Washington Drive was destroyed Tuesday morning after it caught on fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A household of nine was forced to evacuate after their home located in the Greatbridge area caught on fire overnight.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it got a call Tuesday, Aug. 17 just before 12:45 a.m. about a house fire in the 800 block of Washington Drive. This was after the residents were alerted by the smoke detectors.

Firefighters said when they got to the house, most of it was already engulfed in flames. They said the home was destroyed.

There were four adults and five children living at the home who were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived. The Red Cross is assisting them with living arrangements.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The fire was marked under control just after 2 a.m.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.