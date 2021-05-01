A bittersweet end to a decades-long love story: beloved Chesapeake hardware store owner dies at the age of 85

On Dec. 29, Maury Phillippi reunited with his longtime love, Carol, dying of cancer at the age of 85.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In 2018, we brought you the story of a kind, gentle man with impeccable timing thanks to a career in dance. We also shared the love story spanning almost six decades with his wife Carol, who died on his birthday in 2013.

“It is a beautiful love story,” said Karen Maples, Phillippi’s niece. “They’re back together again in heaven.”

Maury and Carol danced professionally for decades and helped train local dancers in a studio above the family’s longtime hardware store.

Before moving to Hampton Roads the couple traveled the world performing together.

It’s how they met- an instant bond that made them inseparable from their first performance to their last in the 1970s.