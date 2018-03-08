CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — It's no secret Federal Bureau of Investigation agents need a special set of skills. Candidates must be ready for the mental and physical challenges of the job.

Now the FBI has an app to help people train for the fitness test.

It's part of an effort the FBI is making, to recruit 800 new agents since applications dropped this year from 16,000 applicants to 13,000 applicants nationwide.

So, are you fit enough to be an FBI agent?

The four-part fitness test includes one minute's worth of sit-ups, a timed 300-meter sprint, push-ups, and a timed one-and-a-half-mile run with no more than a five-minute rest between each step.

Potential agents must score a minimum of 12 points on the test.

Special Agent Martin Culbreth has been in the FBI for 23 years. He said pushing through the fitness test is well worth it.

"I’ve worked on some of the best cases that have been out there, nationally-known cases, and I can probably count on one hand in 23 years the number of days I didn't want to come to work."

Even though all agents must pass the fitness test to go to the special agent academy and as part of an annual test, Culbreth said the best agents can come from all walks of life.

"We want everyone to know, we're recruiting everybody,” said Culbreth. "We don't care what background you come from, race, gender, it doesn't matter. We want people to be interested in the FBI."

For more information about FBI Special Agent Training and Qualifications click here.

