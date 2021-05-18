Accidental fire closes Chesapeake recycling plant for several hours

All employees were evacuated from the building, and there were no injuries, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A plant that processes recycling for Hampton Roads caught fire in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

A release from the city's assistant fire marshal said TFC Recycling employees discovered the fire in an outdoor compactor.

Fire teams were called at 11:02 a.m., and got to the Portlock scene in about six minutes.

"Multiple hoselines were used to bring the fire under control," wrote Capt. Steve Bradley.

All of the employees got out of the building, and Bradley said nobody was hurt.

Around 1:15 p.m., officials said fire teams were still at the recycling plant, checking for remaining "hot spots."