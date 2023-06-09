Added toll lanes, potential home relocations proposed in Bowers Hill Interchange Improvement study

The project would expand the I-664 corridor from College Drive in Suffolk to Bowers Hill in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation has a multi-billion-dollar proposal to widen a portion of Interstate 664 in Suffolk and Chesapeake.

The project would come with new toll lanes and some homeowners could be forced to move to make way for the expansion.

The proposed project is still in the beginning stages. It’s called the Bowers Hill Interchange Improvement Study.

Tim Kelley with the Virginia Department of Transportation said the project would ultimately ease congestion in the area. The target area stretches from the Bowers Hill interchange in Chesapeake up seven miles through Western Branch all the way to College Drive in Suffolk.

“That’s calling for the addition of what we call a managed lane - which is a toll lane - in both directions throughout the project corridor. As well as what we call a part-time drivable shoulder on the I-664 portion of the project," Kelley said. “There will be one established lane in both directions as far as the toll lane. So that is what we’re talking about when we talk about tolls. The remainder of the lanes will still be free just as they are currently right now. So it’s not a complete toll corridor. Let me be clear about that.”

While many drivers welcome anything that would help with congestion, not everyone is on board with more tolls.

“The last thing we need is more tolls," driver Carolynn Mobley said. "But I guess it would help the flow of traffic a little bit better because it is kind of crazy.”

Another driver, Timothy Jenkins added: “Good that they’re helping the traffic but I don’t think we need any more tolls. But I guess progress is going to be progress.”

Kelley stressed many of the lanes will remain free for drivers.

“The entire corridor is not going to be tolled," he said. "It’s going to be one toll lane in each direction throughout the project corridor and that’s what’s being proposed at this point.”

But to accommodate the additional lanes, some homes may need to relocate.

“It’s calling for 21 property acquisitions and also additional potential impacts to other properties as well," Kelley said. "Let me clarify: that’s the worst-case scenario that we’re talking about.”

There is a way to find out if your home could be affected.

“I will note that if anybody is saying, ‘Does this include me?’ A great way to do that is to visit the website vdotmeeting.com/bowershill. While you’re on that site, there’s a map, you can type in your address and see the limits of disturbance that are being proposed at the present time.”

The overall cost of the project is around $2.9 billion. If approved, construction would start in 2035.

VDOT wants to hear from drivers about the proposed project. You have until Monday, September 11 to weigh in on this draft impact study. Comments from the public regarding the proposed project may be submitted through this online form.

You can also email Andrew.Pike@VDOT.Virginia.gov. Please reference "Bowers Hill Interchange Improvements Study Public Hearing Comments" in the subject line.