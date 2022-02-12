After-School Satan Club withdraws application at B.M. Williams Primary in Chesapeake

A Chesapeake Public Schools spokesman said the request for the club was put in after the B.M. Williams principal passed out flyers about the "Good News Club."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The person who applied to start an "After School Satan Club" at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake has withdrawn that application, according to a school board member.

Harry Murphy posted about the withdrawal on Tuesday. The club application received a lot of attention when it was announced.

Rose Bastet, a volunteer with The Satanic Temple, spoke about the club last week.

It's not a club where children would worship Satan. Bastet said their temple sponsors clubs where students can learn about science, arts, crafts, and compassion.

"We have no interest in theological discussions with children; that is best left to their parents," said Bastet.

Chesapeake Public Schools spokesman Richard Babb said the request for the club was put in after the B.M. Williams principal passed out flyers about the "Good News Club," a Christian after-school activity that offers Bible lessons.

"The distribution of that flyer was not in accordance with our procedures and it was addressed with school administration," Babb said. "We are unable to comment further as this is a personnel matter."