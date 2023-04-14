Airplane engine panel falls off while in flight, minutes after taking off from Norfolk International

About 5 to 10 minutes after taking off from Norfolk International Airport, the pilot of a Beechcraft King Air 350 reported an engine access panel detached.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Norfolk International Airport is alerting residents, particularly those in Chesapeake, to be on the lookout for part of a plane that fell off the aircraft during flight on Thursday morning.

Airport officials said that around 8:30 a.m., a privately-owned Beechcraft King Air 350 took off from Norfolk International, destined for Florida. About five to 10 minutes after taking off, the pilot reported an engine access panel detached from the aircraft.

The plane returned to Norfolk International and landed safely.

The pilot estimates the panel fell off around the area of Bowers Hill or Western Branch in Chesapeake. Airport officials describe the panel as two feet by three feet, and weighing about two pounds. It is red and white in color, with the word "wheel" written on the white portion.

If you've found the missing panel, you're asked to call the Norfolk Airport Authority Police Department at 757-857-3223.