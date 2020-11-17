Boy recovering after being shot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a boy was shot Monday.
According to police dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of American Legion Road, in the Churchland area near the Portsmouth border.
Investigators learned of the shooting when someone took the boy to a local hospital. He is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, and is expected to be OK.
There's no immediate word on what led to the shooting, or if there are any suspects.
If you know anything that may help investigators, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.