Boy recovering after being shot in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a boy was shot Monday.

According to police dispatch, the shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of American Legion Road, in the Churchland area near the Portsmouth border.

Investigators learned of the shooting when someone took the boy to a local hospital. He is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm, and is expected to be OK.

There's no immediate word on what led to the shooting, or if there are any suspects.