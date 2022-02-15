Two-story apartment building catches fire in Chesapeake

A man in an upstairs unit smelled smoke and got his family out quickly, and police officers and firefighters evacuated everyone else. No one was hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A building in the Lake Village Apartments area caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake.

The two-alarm fire around started around 1:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Lake Village Drive (in the Deep Creek North section of the city). The building on fire a building in the Lake Village Apartments complex.

Chesapeake Fire Department spokesman Capt. Steve Bradley said when teams reached the scene, there was heavy smoke in the center stairway between apartments, and several units in the back of the building were on fire.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, Bradley said, but either flames, smoke or water from firefighting efforts affected eight units.

A man in an upstairs unit closest to the fire noticed smoke and got his family out quickly, and then police officers and firefighters evacuated everyone else.

The fire was called under control just after 2 p.m.