Apartment fire in Chesapeake leads to four people needing a new place to stay

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four people have to find somewhere else to stay after their apartment homes were damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake.



According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Fire Department, their personnel were dispatched to the Governor's Point Apartments on Nicholas Court in the Great Bridge section of the city at around 4:40 p.m.



Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from a second-story apartment. After entering the apartment with their hose lines, they found a fire that had apparently started in the kitchen. They had the fire under control a few minutes after 5 p.m.



The apartment in which the fire took place was significantly damaged by the fire. On top of that, two adjacent units sustained smoke and water damage. None of these three units could be reoccupied.



As a result of the damage, three adults and one child have been displaced. They all told fire department personnel that they'd make their own arrangements for where they'd be staying.



The spokesperson said there were no injuries.