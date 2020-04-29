x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

chesapeake

Arrest made in deadly shooting on HRT bus in Chesapeake

Police said Tyrek Deangelo Jones, 20, shot and killed Taekwon Demond Rumble while he was on a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake said they arrested the person they believe murdered a passenger on a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

The passenger who died Tuesday was Taekwon Demond Rumble, 22, of Chesapeake.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the HRT bus transfer stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers found Rumble dead on one of the buses at the stop. Investigators said Rumble was sitting on the bus waiting for it to leave when Taekwon Demond Jones, 20, got on the bus and shot Rumble. Police said Jones ran.

They arrested him Wednesday. He faces charges of:

  • 1st Degree Murder
  • Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Credit: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office
Tyrek Deangelo Jones

Hampton Roads Transit released a statement:

“The events on the Rt. 13 bus yesterday were tragic. HRT is cooperating with investigators from the Chesapeake Police Department to understand the chain of events that lead to the deadly shooting. HRT offers its deepest sympathies to the family of the victim. We strongly encourage anyone with information to come forward and share it with police who are working to bring justice to the community.” 

Credit: Jamale Stevenson, 13News Now

RELATED: Two men hurt after fight escalates to shooting in Hampton

RELATED: Police investigate after man is shot in Hampton

RELATED: Shooting suspect dies after leading deputies on chase ending in crash with serious injuries