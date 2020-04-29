Arrest made in deadly shooting on HRT bus in Chesapeake

Police said Tyrek Deangelo Jones, 20, shot and killed Taekwon Demond Rumble while he was on a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake said they arrested the person they believe murdered a passenger on a Hampton Roads Transit bus.

The passenger who died Tuesday was Taekwon Demond Rumble, 22, of Chesapeake.

At about 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the HRT bus transfer stop in the 400 block of Liberty Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers found Rumble dead on one of the buses at the stop. Investigators said Rumble was sitting on the bus waiting for it to leave when Taekwon Demond Jones, 20, got on the bus and shot Rumble. Police said Jones ran.

They arrested him Wednesday. He faces charges of:

1st Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Hampton Roads Transit released a statement: