Attic fire displaces four adults, two kids from Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire in Chesapeake Wednesday night displaced four adults and two children from their home.

Capt. Steve Bradley, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, said teams were first called to the 1300 block of Turnberry Court around 11:20 p.m.

Bradley said a fire started in the attic. Everyone got out of the house after an alarm with flashing lights started going off.

Fire crews got to the house in seven minutes, and Bradley said by that point, smoke was coming out of the roof.

Teams got the fire under control by 11:52 p.m.

The family wasn't hurt, and Bradley said they'll be staying with family while they get back on their feet.