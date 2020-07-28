Baby dies after being left in car in Chesapeake for hours

Chesapeake police said they received a call about a child in a car in Deep Creek. The found an 8-month-old girl who had been inside the car for several hours.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police officers said they are investigating the death of an 8-month-old girl who was left inside a car for several hours Tuesday.

Police received a report about a child in a car in the 900 block of Adventure Way in Deep Creek shortly after 12:35 p.m. When they got there, they found the girl. Medics arrived and started treating the baby. They took her to the hospital where she died.

Officers have not released any other information about the case at this time.