Baby dies after being left in car in Chesapeake for hours

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police officers said they are investigating the death of an 8-month-old girl who was left inside a car for several hours Tuesday.
Police received a report about a child in a car in the 900 block of Adventure Way in Deep Creek shortly after 12:35 p.m. When they got there, they found the girl. Medics arrived and started treating the baby. They took her to the hospital where she died.
Officers have not released any other information about the case at this time.
CORRECTION: Chesapeake Police initially reported the baby was a boy, but have since updated to say the child was a girl.