Barge hits, damages Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after a barge struck and damaged the Centerville Turnpike Bridge early Saturday morning.
Coast Guard officials said they received a report of the allision--where a vessel strikes or runs into a stationary object or vessel--around 4:46 a.m.
Watchstanders immediately sent out an alert to mariners of the incident.
The bridge sustained damage and remains closed to traffic.
A marine investigating officer and marine inspectors from Sector Virginia are on scene conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the allision, according to a news release.
While they investigate, the Coast Guard issued a safety zone that prohibits vessels from approaching the bridge within 100 feet.
A 29-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Portsmouth and Chesapeake Police boats are on scene to ensure safety.
Anyone with information regarding this incident that could assist the Coast Guard in their investigation is asked to contact the Sector Virginia Command Center at 757-483-8567.