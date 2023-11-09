Barktoberfest returns to Chesapeake's River Walk

Bring out your dogs and let them bark, enjoy some treats, and more!

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Come on out with the doggos to peruse the animal-related vendors with the third annual Barktoberfest at River Walk in Chesapeake. Bring out your dogs and let them bark, enjoy some treats, and more!

Pelican Pete's Mobile Pizza and Coffee & Comfort will be on hand providing food, and several vendors will also be there, from Barker Animal Hospital to Freak on a Leash Dog training to K9 Justice League and Chesapeake Animal Services.

The park provides nine acres of grassy playland for your pup!