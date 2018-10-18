A bicyclist was hit by a truck Thursday morning in Chesapeake, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of Yadkin Road and George Washington Highway to an accident between a 2011 Chevy Colorado and a man on a bicycle, Assistant PIO K.R Pacheco said.

The bicyclist was attempting to cross George Washington Highway against the red light, Pacheco said.

The driver of the Colorado did not see the bicyclist and hit him.

The bicyclist suffered "possible life-threatening injuries" and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital, Pacheco said.

The accident is currently under investigation.

